Kudlow: Job Growth May Not Have Peaked Yet

During Friday’s “Squawk on the Street” on CNBC, National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow discussed the November jobs report, saying it may not have “peaked” just yet.

“I don’t know if it’s peaked,” Kudlow stated. “I mean, we’re running on, what, 200,000, 206,000 a month for the entire year through November. That’s pretty good. Last month [was] 250,000, this month was 155,000.”

Kudlow said he was “really impressed” by the manufacturing jobs number growing by 27,000 in November.

“This has been a blue-collar recovery, the best blue-collar job performance since the mid-1980s and also the best blue-collar wage performance,” he emphasized.

