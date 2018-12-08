De Niro Reprises Mueller Role Again in SNL Cold Open

Once again this season, actor and chronic Trump critic Robert De Niro appeared on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” as Department of Justice special prosecutor Robert Mueller in the show’s cold open.

De Niro’s role as Mueller this time came in an appearance hiding out the closet of an infantile version of Trump son Eric Trump, played by cast member Alex Moffatt.

After struggling through a bedtime story read by Donald Trump, Jr. played by Mikey Day, De Niro’s Mueller addresses Moffatt’s younger Trump.

“Eric, I just came here to let you know, no matter what happens, no matter what happens America is going to be just fine,” De Niro’s Mueller said. “This is a country full of good people.”

