Lindsey Graham to Trump: ‘Dig In, Do Not Give In’ on Border Wall

On this week’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) advised President Donald Trump not to give in on his demand for $5 billion in border wall funding.

Graham said, “If I were the president, I would dig in and not give in on additional wall funding. I want the whole $5 billion because the caravan is a game-changer.”

He continued, “After the caravan, if you don’t see the need for additional border security, you’re just not paying much attention. So Mr. President, dig in, do not give in when it comes to the wall.”

He added, “If I were the president, I’d say, I want two years of wall funding, and I’ll give legal status to the DACA recipients. That’s a good deal for the country.”

