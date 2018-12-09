Peggy Noonan: Trump World Is Filled with ‘Bugs and Spiders and Worms’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former Reagan speechwriter and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan called President Donald Trump’s world one that was filled with metaphorical “bugs and spiders and worms.”

Noonan said, “It seems to me the news of Friday, the filings of Friday, to me the big headline is not the payoffs to women with whom individual 1 was alleged to have had relationships, it’s much more that Trump world we see again, it is demonstrated before us again, Trump world does not do well with sunlight. It’s like there’s a series of rocks —”

Host Chuck Todd said, “They’d be great vampires is what you’re saying.”

Noonan continued, “No. I’m saying there’s a bunch of rocks or slates in Trump world. You pick one up, and you’re always seeing bugs and spiders and worms. Do you know what I mean? There’s always something. The serious part is Russia. It looked to me on Friday that that all needs to be developed, and it’s going to go somewhere or not, but that’s the serious stuff.”

