Rand Paul: ‘I Don’t Know What’s Illegal About Trying to Build a Hotel in Russia’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he does not think then-candidate Donald Trump pursuing a business deal to build a Trump Tower in Moscow was illegal.

Paul said, “I guess I don’t quite understand it because I don’t know what’s illegal about trying to build a hotel in Russia. So this is pretty common, and I see no problem with someone running for president trying to build a hotel somewhere. Now, if you are asking and saying I will give you something in exchange for letting us build a hotel, that would be wrong. But I haven’t heard any evidence of that. Just trying to build a hotel somewhere, I can’t imagine how that would be criminal.”

