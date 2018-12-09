Rubio: It Would Be a ‘Terrible Mistake’ for Trump to Pardon Manafort

Sunday on ABC “This Week,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said it would be a “terrible mistake” for President Donald Trump to pardon his former campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

Rubio said, “I think it would be a terrible mistake if he did that. I do.”

He continued, “Pardons should be used judiciously. They’re used for cases of extraordinary circumstances, and I just haven’t heard that the White House is thinking about doing it. I know he hasn’t ruled it out, but I haven’t heard anyone say, we’re thinking about doing it.”

He added, “I don’t believe that any pardons should be used with a relation to these particular cases, frankly. Not only does it not pass the smell test, I think it undermines the reason that we have presidential pardons in the first place.”

