Bloomberg: Beginning of the Year I’ll Focus on Potentially Entering 2020 Democratic Primary

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg said he would consider running for president in January.

Bloomberg said, “Well, you’d only run if you could get the Republican or the Democratic nomination. Obviously, the Republican is probably not going to be available, and I don’t agree with almost everything they stand for today. And so it would have to be the Democratic nomination. And if you want to run that’s what you’d have to do. And I don’t know, I’ve looked at it and I’ve said at the beginning of the year we’ll focus on it.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN