McCarthy on Russia Investigation: ‘I See Nothing’ — ‘There’s Nothing There’

Monday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) commented on the ongoing Russia investigation.

McCarthy said he does not see anything resembling President Donald Trump colluding with Russia in the 2016 election.

“There is nothing there that is impeachable,” McCarthy argued.

“I see nothing,” he added. “Everything they’ve laid out, I think, builds the case that there is nothing there. You’ve had the House, you had the Senate, you’ve had Democrats even say there is nothing there. They wanted something to be there but there is nothing there. … Hillary Clinton was a bad candidate, she got beaten, and we need to move on. The country, I think, has a lot of challenges before us and we should work on solving the problems.”

