Mia Love: ‘I Don’t Believe That Minorities Really Trust Republicans’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Beat,” outgoing Rep. Mia Love (R-UT) said she didn’t believe that minorities “really trust Republicans, trust that they actually care.”

When asked if President Donald Trump has the “right approach,” with African American voters, Love said, “When you look at — I may not agree with a lot of the tactics, especially the language. I’ve called him out on countries that my parents are from, s-hole countries. I’ve gone after him with the language, but African Americans, black Americans, the unemployment is the lowest it’s been for them for a while. I’m looking at results. The reason why we have such a divide when it comes to elections is because there is a sense that I don’t believe that minorities really trust Republicans, trust that they actually care. Those policies are coming from afar. And I think that we as Republicans, all of us need to do a better job showing people that we actually care about them.”

