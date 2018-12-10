Pompeo: China Is Biggest Threat to the United States

During Monday’s “Hugh Hewitt Show,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo cautioned that China is the United State’s biggest threat “in the medium to long term” because of its demographics and wealth.

“[I]s the People’s Republic of China the greatest threat to the West now, greater than Russia, greater than Iran? Is it our 100-year or 200-year threat? And do we have to think about it in those terms?” host Hugh Hewitt asked.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt about that,” Pompeo responded. “Over the five, ten, twenty-five year time horizon, just by simple demographics and wealth, as well as by the internal system in that country, China presents the greatest challenge that the United States will face in the medium to long-term.”

