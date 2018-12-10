Rand: Saudis Are Worse Than Iran in Terms of ‘Spreading Ideas of Violent Jihad’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) stated that he has a hard time deciding whether Iran is more evil than Saudi Arabia, and “as far as spreading radical Islam and spreading ideas of violent jihad against civilians, I think the Saudis are actually much more of a worldwide menace.”

Rand said, “I guess when I compare the Saudis to the Iranians, I actually have trouble determining which one is more evil. In fact, I think as far as spreading radical Islam and spreading ideas of violent jihad against civilians, I think the Saudis are actually much more of a worldwide menace. Because they have funded maybe 40, 50,000 religious madrassas to teach hatred of Christians, Hindus, and Jews.”

