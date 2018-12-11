Eric Swalwell: Pelosi ‘May Have Sealed Speakership by Going Toe-to-Toe’ with Trump

Tuesday on CNN’s “Right Now,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) said House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “may have sealed her speakership by going toe-to-toe with” President Donald Trump over border wall funding today in the White House.

Swalwell said, “I think saw in that meeting that Leader Pelosi is the most effective person we can have in the room where it happens. And I think she may have sealed her speakership by going toe to toe with the president and standing up for our values. And I think you’re going to see us continue to unite as we get closer to that vote on January 3.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN