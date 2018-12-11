GOP Sen. Kennedy: I Don’t Want a Shutdown, But I Don’t Think Trump’s Bluffing

"I don't want to see government shut down," says Republican Sen. John Kennedy about President Trump threatening to shut down the government over his demand for a multi-billion dollar border wall. "Having said that, I don't think the President's bluffing." https://t.co/WnOSae8X2C pic.twitter.com/h0CdfgL7Dr

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) stated that he doesn’t want a government shutdown, but he doesn’t believe President Trump’s threat to have a shutdown over border security is a bluff.

Kennedy said, “I don’t want to see government shut down. I think we ought to surprise ourselves and try to do something intelligent and try to work it out. Having said that, I don’t think the president’s bluffing, as I said earlier today, if I were playing poker right now with the president, and I saw his facial expressions and his attitude across the table and I didn’t have the cards, I’d fold them. Because I don’t think he’s bluffing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett