Kushner: Criminal Justice Reform ‘Very Close’ to Being Passed’ — ‘Very Strong Bipartisan Coalition’ Behind Bill

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” senior White House adviser Jared Kushner discussed criminal justice reform legislation, which he shared is “very close” to being passed despite some pushback from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

Kushner told host Sean Hannity that there is a “very strong bipartisan coalition” of support for the bill that would “correct some racial disparities that we have in our system.”

“[W]e have been able to build a very strong bipartisan coalition under the president’s leadership to come up with a bill that we think can really solve a lot of those problems,” Kushner said. “And what it is is going into the prisons and giving job training, vocational training, mentorship, mental health treatment, drug addiction treatment to people who are coming out who are nonviolent offenders and figuring out how when they leave prison, they have a better chance of getting a job in reentering society in a productive manner than going back to a life of crime.”

Trump’s son-in-law continued, “These reforms are based on what has worked and it will make a big difference. So, the president has built an amazing bipartisan coalition of Democrats and Republicans, and we are very close right now, and hopefully, this will get to the floor and we will be able to have a big bipartisan celebration before Christmas.”

