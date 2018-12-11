Meghan McCain Criticizes Audience for Applauding Harsh John Kelly Criticism: ‘It’s Weird to Be Clapping’

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain criticized the studio audience for applauding co-host Sunny Hostin’s harsh comments about outgoing White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

Hostin said, “You know, John Kelly, when he disparaged Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and lied about her and refused to apologize I thought that didn’t look good on his reputation. He endorsed the controversial and short-lived policy of separating children from their immigrant parents in an effort to deter illegal crossings.”

McCain interjected, “You’re talking about children, his son died in combat.”

Hostin continued, “He said the civil war was due to a lack of compromise. When I look at the things he did during the administration, that’s what I will remember him for. I’m not saying everyone, but that’s what I will remember him for, especially when he disparaged a congresswoman, lied about her and then refused to apologize.”

After the audience applauded, McCain said, “I think it’s weird to be clapping. Whatever you think about his politics, he lost his son in combat for freedom, and again clapping in that way, again, your call: Everyone can interpret him differently.”

She added, “I do think some things precede politics, and losing a son and being part of a Gold Star family is one of those things.”

