Pelosi: I Told Trump to Pray for Biblical ‘Wisdom’

Tuesday, Minority House Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters that she asked President Donald Trump to pray for “understanding and wisdom.”

Pelosi said, “I thought we would open the meeting with a prayer, which I did.”

She continued, “I told him about King Solomon, when he was to become king of the Jews, he prayed to God, he said, ‘How can I ever follow King David? I need you to give me great understanding and wisdom, Lord.’ And after he prayed and prayed and prayed, God came to him and said, ‘Solomon, because you did not ask for longevity, great wealth, or vengeance against your enemies, I will give you more wisdom than anyone has ever had.’ The wisdom of Solomon.”

She added, “It had nothing to do with that. It had everything to do with—let us be prayerful and listen to each other and have an understanding of where people are coming from on all of this. Whatever you think about it, how many times did he mention the word wall? That’s all he could say. How many times did he mention that? How obsessed he is with the wall. Is it worth shutting down the government and hurting the American people? The economy has uncertainty and people are losing their jobs and the market being in a mood, unpredictably, that again. Services being cut off from people who need them. It is not the right thing to do. It is the wrong thing to do and he shouldn’t do it no matter what he thinks of his campaign promise.”

