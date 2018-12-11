Podesta: Trump Wants Chief of Staff ‘Who’s Willing to Obstruct Justice’

On Tuesday’s “MSNBC Live,” former Clinton Chief of Staff John Podesta stated that President Trump is looking for a chief of staff “who’s willing to obstruct justice when he needs to, and someone who’s willing to protect his family at all costs.”

Podesta said, “I think that President Trump has shown that he doesn’t want anyone to run the White House, run the policy process, you know, essentially run the government. He undercuts the chief of staff at every turn. So, I think he’s looking for two things, someone who’s willing to obstruct justice when he needs to, and someone who’s willing to protect his family at all costs. Not interested that much in the country, only interested in his own — you know, the personal protection of him and his family.”

