Sanders: I’m Against DREAMers for Wall Funding Deal

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Cuomo Primetime,” Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) rejected the idea of trading funding for a border wall for concessions on DREAMers.

Sanders said, “I find it incomprehensible that we have a president of the United States, the leader of our government, who wants to shut down the government, impact the livelihood of some 750,000 federal workers and seven government agencies, which impact millions of Americans. I think it’s totally absurd and disgraceful.”

Anchor Chris Cuomo then asked Sanders what would be the problem with giving the president wall funding in exchange for concessions on DREAMers.

Sanders responded, “Look, we have veterans in this country who are sleeping out on the street. We have elderly people on Social Security trying to survive on $12,000 a year. They can’t afford prescription drugs. We should not be wasting $5 billion — or in fact, a lot more than that, which is what Trump eventually wants, on a wall. We need strong border security. … But the most cost-effective way to do that is not building a wall.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett