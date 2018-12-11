Schmidt on Trump: ‘We Have a Small Man, a Vile Man, a Mean Man, a Corrupt Man, a Dishonest Man’ Running a ‘Criminal Regime’

Steve Schmidt, former campaign strategist for former President George W. Bush and Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), slammed President Donald Trump Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” as a “vile” and “corrupt man” who runs “an illegitimate and criminal regime.”

Schmidt referred to Trump’s character as “unprecedentedly loathsome and despicable.”

“We have a small man, a vile man, a mean man, a corrupt man, a dishonest man. There will be no growth. There will be no slowing down of any of it,” Schmidt declared. “What we’re going to see in the months and year ahead is the resiliency of the American constitutional system, our Republican form of government which has endured since 1787 and singularly was designed by the genius of our Founding Fathers in anticipation of the moment when we would have a man like Donald Trump as president.

He continued, “It would not have surprised the Founding Fathers that we have a president like Trump. Maybe the only thing that would have surprised them is it took this long to get there. But now we’ll see the test of all of the mechanisms of our system as we confront what increasingly seems to be an illegitimate and criminal regime in the American White House.”

