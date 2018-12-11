WATCH: Travelers at Nashville Airport Honor Children of Fallen Soldiers

The video, posted to Facebook by user Jen Tringale shows a touching tribute to a group of children headed on an all-expenses-paid trip to Disney World, courtesy of the Gary Sinise Foundation. When their departure was announced, people in the airport stopped to pay respect to their parents’ sacrifice.

“I witnessed an international airport come to a complete stop today,” Tringale wrote:

At the Nashville airport I walked out into the concourse to this scene @americanairlines was flying a plane full of children who had lost a parent in combat to Disneyworld on an all expenses paid trip and they threw a party for them at the gate??

But when they announced them over the loud speaker and they lined up to board the plane the whole airport literally stopped and sang the national anthem with military present in salute. Most every person standing around, myself included was bawling at the sight of these kids and spouses who have paid so great a price for our country.