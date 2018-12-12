Dershowitz: Trump Is Not in ‘Impeachment Land’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” retired Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz said President Donald Trump was not “in impeachment land” unless “massive new information” comes out.

Dershowitz said, “I suspect the special counsel report will include lots and lots of sins, based on political and based on circumstantial evidence, but I don’t think he will come up with an impeachable offense. Remember the Constitution requires treason, bribery, other high crimes and misdemeanors.”

He continued, “I don’t think we’re in impeachment land and I don’t think presidents ought to be suggesting any kind of non-legal response to impeachment. If he were to be impeached and removed lawfully, which I don’t think is possible, the rule of law would apply and people would have to accept the result.”

He added, “If he were impeached and he challenged that and took it to the Supreme Court, in my book I spell out that possible scenario and whether the president would accept the verdict of the Supreme Court even if he didn’t accept the verdict of the Senate and House of Representatives.”

