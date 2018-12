. @TulsiGabbard tells @HardballChris she is "seriously considering" running for President pic.twitter.com/JZ5ZoUjXUz

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) said she is “seriously considering” running for president in 2020.

Host Chris Matthews asked, “Yourself, are you running?

Gabbard responded, “I’m seriously considering it.”

Matthews then asked Gabbard what would stop her from running.

She answered, “I don’t know. I’m thinking through it very carefully.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett