Haley: ‘I Got the Job Done by Being Truthful,’ Letting Trump ‘Be Unpredictable’

“I was trying to get the job done — and I got the job done by being truthful — but also by letting him [President Trump] be unpredictable and not showing our cards.” @nikkihaley tells @craigmelvin pic.twitter.com/YhQg4YbSde

In an interview that aired Wednesday on NBC’s “Today Show,” outgoing United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley said she utilized President Donald Trump’s unpredictability in part to “get the job done.”

“If I needed to pick up the phone and say, ‘This is what I’m going to do, are you good with this?’ … we kind of partnered in that,” Haley told NBC’s Craig Melvin. “And so, he would like ratchet up the rhetoric and then I would go back to the ambassadors say, ‘He’s pretty upset. I can’t promise you what he’s going to do or not, but I can tell you if we do these sanctions it will keep him from going too far.”

Melvin replied, “So, you were playing good cop, bad cop.”

“I was trying to get the job done, and I got the job done by being truthful, but also by letting him be unpredictable and not showing our cards,” Haley stated.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent