Tim Kaine: Trump Was ‘Fact-Checked to His Face’ by Pelosi, Schumer

Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) on Wednesday’s CNN broadcast of “New Day” reacted to the contentious meeting between President Donald Trump, future House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in which Trump threatened a government shutdown over border wall funding.

Kaine claimed the “strong Democratic leaders” fact-checked Trump “to his face” in the meeting.

“[W]hat you saw was the president being fact-checked to his face by strong Democratic leaders, which Republican leaders haven’t been willing to do,” Kaine stated. “When he’s making up lies about this or that, he had Nancy Pelosi look him in the eye and say, ‘First, you said this was going to be a private meeting. Why don’t we talk privately and settle this?’ But the president decided he was going to play a trick on them and make it public, so they fact-checked him to his face.”

Kaine added that Trump will soon no longer have “enablers” in government.

