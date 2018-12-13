ABC’s Hostin: A Picture with Trump in the WH Will Be ‘a Collector’s Item’ After Impeachment

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,”co-host Sunny Hostin said she would “definitely go” to the White House to get a picture taken with President Donald Trump because after he is impeached, it will be a “collector’s item.”

”The View” co-host Joy Behar said, “If you went, you to have to say, ‘how are you doing, Individual-1?'”

Hostin said, “I think it would be interesting to go. I would definitely go. If you get a picture up, say he gets impeached, it’s almost like you have a picture with Nixon.”

She added, “It’s kinda like a collector’s item.”

Behar said, “It’s a collectable.”

Hostin said, “I’m thinking forward.”

Behar said, “She’s right.”

