Behar: Maybe Orrin Hatch ‘Needs to Go to Jail’ for Supporting Trump

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” the panel reacted to outgoing-Sen. Orrin Hatch (R-UT) shrugging off the news that prosecutors have implicated President Donald Trump in crimes committed by his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen.

Whoopi Goldberg said, “I don’t know if you can drain the swamp.”

Joy Behar said, “I don’t know if you saw this. I don’t know if you saw this clip of Orrin Hatch, the esteemed so-called senator from Utah.”

She continued, “The reporter said the president, Michael Cohen, the president, they might have committed crimes, you know. ‘I don’t care,’ he said. ‘The president’s doing a good job.’ Where have we come when a senator from Utah is saying I don’t care if he committed a crime.”

Abby Huntsman said, “That’s not what he said under Clinton.”

Behar said, “Don’t they care about democracy anymore?”

After a commercial break, Behar said, “He is going out of office. He has nothing to lose by speaking truth to power about Trump. Why does he say even if he commits a crime it’s OK? ”

She added, “Maybe he needs to go to jail, too.”

