GOP Rep. Marshall: ‘Every Day Over 10 Terrorists and 40 Criminals Try to Cross’ Our Border

Rep. Roger Marshall: Each day '10 terrorists and 40 criminals try to cross' the U.S. border. pic.twitter.com/buDcjrIOCK

Representative Roger Marshall (R-KS) during Thursday’s “Morning Joe” on MSNBC said that each day more than 10 terrorists and 40 criminals try to enter the United States.

“This border is all about national security. Every day, over 10 terrorists and 40 criminals try to cross that border,” Marshall stated.

Host Willie Geist asked Marshall where he got his information from, and the representative explained that the Department of Homeland Security has been relaying statistics with Congress.

Marshall’s remarks echo Rep. Steve Scalise’s comments from an appearance on “Life, Liberty and Levin” at the beginning of the week.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent