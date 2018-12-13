Lieu: ‘Would Love’ to Regulate Speech, But ‘First Amendment Prevents Me’

Wednesday on CNN, Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) said he “would love” to be able to regulate free speech, but lamented the First Amendment is preventing him.

“I would love to be able to regulate the content of speech,” Lieu stated. “The First Amendment prevents me from doing so, and that’s simply a function of the First Amendment. But I think over the long run, it’s better that government does not regulate the content of speech.”

Lieu then added that private companies should better regulate speech themselves.

“I would urge these private-sector companies to regulate better themselves, but it’s really nothing that I believe government can do,” he said.

