Pelosi: House Will ‘Take the First Steps’ to Get Trump Tax Returns in January

Thursday during her weekly briefing, House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told reporters Democrats will begin the process to get President Donald Trump’s tax returns when they take control of the House of Representatives in January.

Pelosi said that the House Ways and Means Committee will “take the first steps.”

She added, “Yes, there is popular demand for the Congress to request the president’s tax returns. They will have their path as we go forward. I’m sure the White House will resist, so the question is, where do we go from there?”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN