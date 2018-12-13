Swalwell: ‘It’s Looking More and More’ Like Trump ‘Presides Over a Criminal Presidency’

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Representative Eric Swalwell (D-CA) stated that it increasingly seems that President Trump “was a part of a criminal campaign, a criminal transition, and now presides over a criminal presidency.”

Swalwell said, “It’s looking more and more, Wolf, that Donald Trump was a part of a criminal campaign, a criminal transition, and now presides over a criminal presidency. And remember, back in August, Sam Patten, a Republican lobbyist, pled guilty for failing to register as a foreign agent for his role in trying to get a Russian-Ukrainian oligarch tickets to that inauguration. So, there’s always been skepticism about whether they really followed the rules on their inaugural campaign.”

He further explained, “Well, right now, we have the president of the United States, who is under investigation for, at the very least, obstruction of justice for the firing of James Comey, for the way that he has treated Jeff Sessions and intimidated him to try and back off of the Russia investigation, or leave the office so that he could put someone else in.”

