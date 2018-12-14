CNN’s Tapper: ‘Insane’ Inaugural Committee Rented Out Rooms at Trump Hotel

Friday on CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper said it was “insane” President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee rented out rooms at the Trump Hotel.

Tapper said, “I just can’t fathom the fact that we’re in an era where the presidential inaugural committee rents out rooms at the Trump Hotel and nobody even thinks twice about it. When I first heard about the story, they said Ivanka was negotiating, and I said ‘for the inaugural committee or the hotels?’ I don’t know which one. And then there is this e-mail in which somebody is saying ‘I think we’re being overcharged.’ It’ insane.”

Nina Turner said, “The appearance of impropriety, they don’t care.”

Tapper added, “The Trump people don’t care, but I don’t think the base cares.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN