Gaetz: My ‘Informed Guess’ Is Kushner Will Be Next Chief of Staff

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Outnumbered Overtime,” Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) made an “informed guess” that Jared Kushner will be the next White House chief of staff.

Gaetz said, “Let me make a prediction for you, Jared Kushner will be the next White House chief of staff. I believe that the president views this kind of conflict period coming up with House Democrats as one where he needs the loyalist people closest to him. And I think if it wasn’t going to be Kushner, it probably would have been my colleague, Mark Meadows (R-NC).”

Gaetz further characterized his prognostication as an “informed guess.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett