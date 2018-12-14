NBC News Legal Analyst: ‘Legally We Already Now Know That the President Has Committed a Felony in Order to Obtain the Office’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Daniel Goldman, former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York, weighed in on Michael Cohen cooperating with FBI special counsel Robert Mueller in his investigation.

Host Joe Scarborough asked Goldman, who is also a legal analyst for NBC News and MSNBC, if President Donald Trump could “survive legally.”

Goldman claimed that it is already a known fact that Trump “committed a felony in order to obtain the office of the presidency.”

“I think, legally, we already now know that the president has committed a felony in order to obtain the office of the presidency,” Goldman stated. “He will likely not be charged with that, and in part, he’s not going to be charged because even if he could be, forget about the DOJ policy, Michael Cohen decided not to fully cooperate with the Southern District of New York. So, he’s not a witness available to them right now.

He continued, “And Joe, when you were talking a little bit about Michael Cohen, certainly you have to feel very bad for his family. But what he’s saying doesn’t add up. If he really wanted to get this over with and get back to his family, he would have fully cooperated, agreed to be a witness, agreed to postpone his sentencing so that he could get an even more reduced sentence. And for some unknown reason to us, he is not doing that.”

