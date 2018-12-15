Brooks: Trump Undercut His Own Party’s Message on Shutdown

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated that President Trump undercut his own party’s message on a government shutdown during his meeting with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

Brooks said, “Republicans were organizing, at that moment, their messaging of how we’re going to handle the shutdown, and they were going to call it the Schumer shutdown, and try to pin it on the Democrats. And then Trump says, no, it’s mine. It’s my shutdown. So, he completely undercuts the message of his own party.”

