Dem Rep. Correa: There Are ‘A Lot of Challenges’ for Obamacare, But ‘It’s a Great Start’

On Saturday’s “CNN Newsroom,” Representative Lou Correa (D-CA) stated that Democrats should “fight for the Affordable Care Act.” Correa also stated that there are “A lot of challenges for the Affordable Care Act, but you know what, it’s a great start.”

Correa said, “We have to do everything we can to make sure that Americans are covered with health care, that their preconditions are taken care of when it comes to health care. We need to make sure we fight for the Affordable Care Act. I’m a Californian, and California was the first state in the country to apply the Affordable Care Act, and it’s working well in California. I think that it’s important to move forward, not backwards when it comes to health care. Americans want good health care, and we as Democrats, and my Republican colleagues need to join us and say, we need to make sure that Americans are covered with good, solid health care.”

He added, “Remember, Medicare took about 60, 70 years to get where it got. The Affordable Care Act has had about six, seven years. There’s a lot of tweaking. We need to bring down the costs. We need to make sure it’s affordable for everybody, make sure that small businesses can afford it. A lot of challenges for the Affordable Care Act, but you know what, it’s a great start. Preexisting conditions, very important to a lot of us, a lot of good things in the ACA. Let’s move forward.”

