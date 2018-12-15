Haley: We Need to Tell Saudis ‘We Can’t Continue to Partner’ with Country That Brutalizes People

During an interview broadcast on Friday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley stated that the United States must continue “to have harsh conversations with the Saudis” about how the U.S. “can’t continue to partner with someone that continues to brutalize people in this way.”

Haley said, “First of all, if you have Saudi officials going into a Saudi consulate, the Saudi government is responsible, which makes MBS responsible [for the killing of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi], period. That’s just what we know. Secondly, our United States principles, values will not allow us to give them a pass, and we shouldn’t. And I think that the president made a good first step when he sanctioned the 17 individuals. I think we need to continue to have harsh conversations with the Saudis about how this doesn’t fit the means of international norms, it’s not accepted by the United States, and we can’t continue to partner with someone that continues to brutalize people in this way.”

She further stated that the Saudis have been good partners in other areas, and the U.S. has to walk a “fine line” with their partnership with the Saudis.

