SNL Imagines Trump-less Presidency in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ Parody

On this weekend’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” Alec Baldwin reprised his role as the show’s President Donald Trump in a cold open sketch that imagined a scenario that Trump lost the 2016 presidential election.

In the parody of 1946’s “It’s A Wonderful Life,” the angel named Clarence, played by show regular Kenan Thompson, introduces Baldwin’s Trump to contemporaries surrounding his current presidency, including Matt Damon’s Brett Kavanaugh, Kate McKinnon’s Kellyanne Conway, Robert De Niro’s Robert Mueller and Ben Stiller’s Michael Cohen, among others.

Trump’s takeaway, despite those encounters, wasn’t the one he was supposed to have.

“I guess the world does need me to be president,” Baldwin’s Trump said.

“Yeah, that was not the lesson at all,” Thompson’s Clarence replied.

