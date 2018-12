Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) said there was “nothing wrong” with a Republican mounting a primary challenge to President Donald Trump in 2020.

Collins said, “I see nothing wrong with challengers. That is part of our democratic system.”

She added, “It’s up to those individuals to decide whether or not they’re going to oppose the president. They would probably have an uphill climb.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN