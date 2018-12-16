Corker on 2020: Dems Not ‘Capable of Electing a Centrist’; ‘Let’s See What Happens a Year from Now’

In an interview that aired Sunday on MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) discussed the possibility of him thinking a Democrat could be better for the country than re-electing President Donald Trump.

Corker said he does not think Democrats are “capable of electing a centrist,” adding he thought the party was moving further to the left.

“I don’t think the Democrats, yet, are capable of electing a centrist,” Corker told host Kasie Hunt. “It just feels like they’re being pulled to the side. But I think, for some, you know, someone like that might be appealing. But I don’t know. I don’t want to speak to that yet. Let’s see what happens a year from now. Let’s look at it a year from now.”

