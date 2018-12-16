Cummings: We ‘Should Definitely Reconsider’ If Trump Can Be Indicted

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” next Congress’ likely House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said the House should “definitely reconsider” if a sitting president can be indicted.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “Your fellow Democrat, soon-to-be Chairman Adam Schiff, said the Justice Department should reconsider the guidelines that exist that say a sitting president cannot be indicted. Do you agree? Should the DOJ reconsider those guidelines?

Cunmming said, “I think we should always reconsider laws and regulations. This is one we should definitely reconsider.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN