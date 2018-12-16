Giuliani: Cohen ‘Lies to Fit the Situation He’s In’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” President Donald Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen was “pathetic” and a liar.

Discussing Cohen pleading guilty to violated campaign finance laws and claiming it was at Trump’s direction, Giuliani said, “The man is pathetic.”

He continued, “He’s a lawyer. He’s the guy you depend on to determine whether or not you should do it this or way or that way.”

He added, “OK, now he says the opposite. You’re going to tell me which is the truth? I think I know what the truth is but unless you are God, this man, you will never know what the truth is. He lies to fit the situation he’s in.”

