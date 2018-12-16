Issa: ‘Would Not Be Surprised’ if Flynn Conviction Is Overturned

During Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA) predicted the conviction of President Donald Trump’s former national security advisor Michael Flynn, would be overturned because the FBI “tricked him into not having a lawyer, when, in fact, he was not only a suspect, but a target, and they had transcripts.”

“I would not be surprised a bit that the conviction of Flynn is overturned because of the Justice Department and the FBI’s misconduct, and that, in fact, we go potentially all the way to Supreme Court with new protections when the FBI and the Department of Justice lies to somebody and tricks them into making statements, and then charges them with a lie that they entrapped them in,” Issa said to host Maria Bartiromo.

He later added, “[F]or the first time ever, I believe, in the next Congress, the Senate might actually have to go to a federal judge and say, let’s talk about the lies you were told because we’re getting stonewalled by this Department of Justice.”

