Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” journalist and commentator Roland Martin called President Donald Trump a “liar.”

Martin said, “The biggest issue for Mulvaney and his party is you have a liar in the office. I’m laughing this week at them attacking Cohen for saying he’s a liar. It’s like John Gotti saying you can’t believe Sammy the Bull. ‘Believe me.’ No, both are murders. Donald Trump has been a lying president and that is what he is.”

