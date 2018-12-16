Stephen Miller: Trump Will ‘Absolutely’ Shut Down the Government Over Border Wall Fight

Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” White House senior policy adviser Stephen Miller said President Donald Trump would shut down the federal government if he doesn’t get funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

When asked about a shutdown, Miller said, “We’re going to do whatever is necessary to build the border wall to stop this ongoing crisis of illegal immigration. If it comes to it, absolutely.”

He added, “This is a very fundamental issue. At stake is the question of whether or not the United States remains a sovereign country, whether or not we can establish and enforce rules for entrance into our country. The Democrat party has a simple choice; they can either choose to fight for America’s working class or to promote illegal immigration. You can’t do both.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN