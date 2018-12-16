Vicente Fox: Trump’s ‘Aggressive’ Language Played Role in 7-Year-Old Girl’s Death

Saturday in Beverly Hills, CA, former Mexican President Vicente Fox told TMZ he blamed President Donald Trump for the tragic death of a seven-year-old girl in Border Patrol custody on December 7.

Fox said, “This is not what the U.S. is all about. This is what Trump is all about. He doesn’t have any love or care or compassion to anybody. I don’t know why this country has a president like him. We all miss the United States that we have known for years and years. The leader in the world, a compassionate nation, a nation that cares and builds a better world. So I hope you get rid of Trump soon.”

When asked who is to blame for the death, Fox said, “First the people that was involved directly but they act on their orders from somebody else. So you have to go all the way to the top. The language is more aggressive than physical violence. Speaking the way Trump speaks is not good for this nation.”

