A.B. Stoddard: We Have No Idea How Big the Mueller Iceberg Is

Monday on MSNBC’s “Live,” RealClearPolitics columnist and associate editor A.B. Stoddard said the public did not know what special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation has uncovered.

Partial transcript as follows:

STODDARD: I think one of the successful narratives out of the president’s PR team —

JACKSON: Is that how you’re referring to Rudy Giuliani?

STODDARD: Rudy Giuliani actually does know what he’s talking about. It is another example of how people have been willing to corrupt themselves in service to Trump. Rudy Giuliani is lying. He knows better.

He knows every single one of these infractions that are just fine and get passed over or you pay a fee or fine for, and what are crimes. He knows all of this. But he continues to spin that everything about the Mueller probe is illegitimate.

The president’s team has made it sound as if Mueller is on a deadline. He is not. As if we already know what’s being investigated and we do not. They want people to believe that it’s overdue and Mueller is looking around on the floor for things like paper clips that might incriminate Trump, but really he doesn’t have goods.

Tip. Iceberg. We have no idea how big this iceberg is. We have no idea what he working on. We know every time we see a revelation in these court documents, doors are opening. They are not closing. It seems like every door he opens, there’s six more. This will go well into 2019. That scares the president’s team. They want us to believe that Mueller has blown it and we know everything he’s looking into and that’s simply not true.