Dershowitz: Mueller Investigation Is Over ‘as Far as Trump’s Concerned’

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz reacted to President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani saying the president would not sit down for an interview with FBI special counsel Robert Mueller.

Dershowitz said it appears the investigation into Trump “is over” unless Mueller’s team subpoenas him.

“I think the cards that were shown yesterday were that this investigation as far as Trump’s concerned is over unless they try to subpoena him and then we have a constitutional conflict because Trump asserts article 2 and other constitutional rights,” Dershowitz said.

He then added, “I suspect we’re on the way to a Mueller report which will find no crimes but will find political sins which are not the proper function of a special counsel. … Prosecutors are supposed to find only crimes.”

