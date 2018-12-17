Ezekiel Emanuel Claims Obamacare Was Successful in ‘Moderating Health Care Costs’

Monday on Bloomberg, Obamacare architect Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel claimed that since 2010 when the Affordable Care Act was passed, health care costs “have plateaued between 17.9 percent and 17.3 percent.”

Partial transcript as follows:

WESTIN: What about the cost curve? We will put a chart up where it says we are up 18 percent of GDP. What we do to bend the curve?

EMANUEL: Let’s get it right. Since 2010 when we passed the Affordable Care Act, health care costs have plateaued between 17.9 percent and 17.3 percent. We have actually had relatively stable health care costs as a percent of the GDP. We have not had continued explosive growth that we had under President Bush. As a matter of fact, the Affordable Care Act does seem to have had a big effect on health care costs—the most recent report just last week. We should be clear that we had a positive impact from the Affordable Care Act on moderating health care costs. Having said that, we need to continue to be vigilant about costs and we need to cut prices in health care and we need to cut utilization of unnecessary care, inefficiently delivered care. That cannot stop.