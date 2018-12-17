Gruber: ‘I’m Worried’ About SCOTUS Ruling on Obamacare, They Don’t Follow ‘Judicial Mainstream’

On Monday’s “MSNBC Live,” MIT Economics Professor and Obamacare architect Jonathan Gruber stated that because “the Supreme Court doesn’t really reflect, apparently, the judicial mainstream on issues like this,” he is concerned about the court hearing a challenge to Obamacare.

Gruber said, “Well, in legal theory terms, I’m not concerned. Indeed, the lawyers who led the previous effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act have themselves said that this is an idiotic decision, okay? So, basically, there’s no question here in terms of constitutional scholarship. The problem is, there was also little question in previous Supreme Court cases, and they went down to the wire. So, since the Supreme Court doesn’t really reflect, apparently, the judicial mainstream on issues like this, I’m worried.”

