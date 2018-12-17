Melania Trump Spox: The ‘Consistent, Negative Media Coverage’ on FLOTUS ‘Just Not Fair’

Stephanie Grisham, the spokeswoman for first lady Melania Trump, on Monday defended President Donald Trump’s wife against the “consistent, negative media coverage” she receives, calling it unfair.

Grisham wrote an op-ed in response to “yet another unnecessary attack on the first lady” after CNN’s Kate Anderson Brower declared Trump did not understand what it meant to be a first lady, and Grisham said on “Fox & Friends” she felt it was important to speak out because the media is “missing an opportunity to cover the great work she’s doing.”

“These days, the consistent, negative media coverage that Mrs. Trump gets is just not fair,” Grisham stated. “And I know I’m going to be attacked for saying it’s not fair, that I’m whining, but we’re defending ourselves. I can’t tell you guys how many inquiries I get that have nothing to do with the substance of her work.”

“I think the media is really missing an opportunity to cover the great work she’s doing,” she added.

